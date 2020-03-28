Gov. Mike Parson appointed a Nodaway County judge to serve on the Western District of the Missouri Court of Appeals.
W. Doug Thomson, an associate circuit and probate judge in Nodaway County, will succeed Judge Victor C. Howard, who retired from the appellate court in November. Parson made the announcement Saturday.
A native of Maryville, Missouri, Thomson earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Missouri State University in Springfield. He has a law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.