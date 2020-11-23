Many officials in Missouri are breathing a sigh of relief as election integrity in the state does not appear to be the issue here that it has been in other places following Nov. 3 balloting.
President Donald Trump won the state of Missouri by almost half a million votes, and with that wide of a margin there is no need for a recount. To even request a recount, the margin of difference would have to be 0.5% for offices filed with the secretary of state. For local elections, the margin needs to be 1% or less of votes cast.
One local polling worker has worked decades of elections and seen almost every aspect of the process of collecting and tabulating votes in Buchanan County.
“1985 is when I started working,” Paula Welsh, the Democratic supervisor of the Buchanan County Election Authority, said. “Working in the court’s actual office fielding phone calls, I worked on the resolution board and made sure the ballots were all counted in the system. Of course, you had paper cuts all the time and plenty of Band-aids. I would go home with some cuts.”
Paper cuts after Election Day were poised to be a thing of the past until the coronavirus forced a massive number of voters to mail in ballots or absentee vote to curb the spread of the illness. Welsh worked at the Buchanan County Courthouse the first day absentee voting registration opened up this year, and she said she was appreciative of that experience.
“This year I worked starting back in September working with absentee ballots in the office. It was an eye opener,” Welsh said. “It is very secure and a bunch of checks and balances were in place. I knew they were there, but actually working it actually made me feel more secure.”
Absentee and mail-in ballots held up vote counts from several states, and lawsuits from the Trump administration to stop counting these ballots ensued. With the topic of ballots on the center stage and recounts that are in the process, Missouri’s Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft spoke confidently of the state’s elections and workers earlier in November.
“The success of (Nov. 3's) historic election is thanks to the tireless effort of Missouri’s voters, election authorities and poll workers,” Ashcroft said in a press release. “Election officials and their staff work long hours under stressful conditions, and it’s their preparation in the weeks and months prior and their diligent effort on Election Day that made Missouri’s elections run smoothly.”
Welsh said in-person voting also appeared to run smoothly on Nov. 3, and at the polling location where she worked, Ashland United Methodist, everyone wore masks and followed safety precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.