InterServ’s food pantry located at their community center on King Hill Avenue can be accessed by any individual, once per month.
This has been the case for sometime, but the operation has changed due to COVID-19.
Normally, honking your car horn is a signal to other drivers or a way to say hello to friends, but between 1:00 p.m. through 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday at InterServ’s drive-through, it serves a different purpose.
“We’ve got a nice little sign that says honk one time for food,” Danielle Brown said. “Everybody deserves to have food and not go hungry.”
She’s the Individual and Family Services Director at InterServ.
These precautions help keep staff safe by lowering the chance the virus enters their facilities.
“We come out, we ask you your name and ask you how many people are in your household and we get you the food,” Brown said.
Patrons come from anywhere in the city and there is no restriction based on income or whether a person has gone through another food pantry inside St. Joseph.
Before the pandemic InterServ’s pantry was reaching between 550 and 650 families per month, but that number spiked to 750 in March.
The pantry is part of the Second Harvest Community Food Bank network. The food comes from Second Harvest and various other organizations.
“A typical family of four food box looks like; some canned vegetables, some canned fruits, canned soups, canned meats,” Brown said. “Macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles — just a little bit of everything.
A food box can serve three to four meals for the family.
Volunteers are currently not helping with operating at InterServ’s food pantry, but when virus restrictions settle they hope to include them again.