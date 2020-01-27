The St. Joseph School District is doing away with intradistrict transfers due to a 4-3 vote that took place during Monday’s 2½-hour Board of Education meeting.
Board members Lute Atieh, Bryan Green, Tami Pasley and Seth Wright voted in favor of the measure while Larry Koch, Kappy Hodges and Lori Prussman voted against.
The fifth action item on the agenda, the discussion of intradistrict transfers has to do with a current practice in the St. Joseph School District that reads, “All students are given a one-time choice upon entering high school in the SJSD to select which SJSD high school they prefer to attend. Students always reserve the right to return to their resident home school as a final school placement.”
Under the practice, a student living near Benton High School could theoretically choose to attend Lafayette or Central High School.
It’s a form of open enrollment that School Board President Seth Wright has bought up in the past, and has compared the extended conversations on the topic to “kicking the can down the road.”
“That was a very difficult conversation to have about what we should do regarding transfers, and it’s an issue that’s come up before. There are over 500 school districts in the state of Missouri, but we’re the only one that has this policy,” Wright said. “So do we have it figured out, or does everybody else? And I think the board had a difficult decision, because this is something that some parents like, and it’s a source of controversy that has gone on over the years, and I think it was time the board decided we needed to take action. And I think you see by the vote, I think that shows just how difficult decision it really was.”
Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl also said that such an intradistrict transfer practice can negatively affect how the district is viewed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
Boundary lines have long been controversial under this practice as well, Wright added, saying that a conversation over boundaries will take place next week during the district’s long-range planning committee meeting. Preston Smith, who was hired last year to do the district’s demographic study, was asked to look at the district’s current boundaries and will share information to the committee next week.
And while Van Zyl and Wright said during Monday’s meeting that there doesn’t seem to be as much of an issue at the high-school level in this regard, the elementary and middle school levels could probably use some work as far as boundary lines are concerned.
“As we’ve closed schools, consolidated over the last couple of years, is there a way to kind of even out that distribution?” Wright asked. “So at one school, our class sizes are 26 and at another one, they’re 18? Can we smooth some of those things out and make it better for all our kids?”
Due to Monday’s decision, any student currently in high school is grandfathered in on their selection. However, students who are going from eighth grade to high school next year will be required to go to their home school.
Other items Monday night included the board’s decision to utilize Schneider Electric to audit the district’s energy output to see if there are possible savings present.
Changes to the academic calendar for the 2020-2021 school year also were confirmed, with a large number of Wednesdays set aside as early outs for students by one hour. This will allow for training opportunities and collaboration between teachers.
“It’s a way to get professional development (for our teachers and staff) without creating a lot of chaos and problems for our parents,” Wright said.
Van Zyl also discussed the hiring of multiple behavioral interventionists as well as curriculum advisers, which was enthusiastically and unanimously approved by the board.