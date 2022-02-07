Many St. Joseph residents visit Downtown to appreciate the art scene, but this past weekend, a familiar statue outside the Missouri Theater was stolen.
Seen on the concrete block where the statue titled “Espiritu Libre” once stood, a note reads that the crime occurred Friday between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
St. Joseph Police Department Capt. Jeff Wilson said in an email, “There are currently no leads as to who might have stolen the statue.”
“It is a loss to us all,” said Kathy Reno, The Allied Arts Council of St. Joseph Marketing Coordinator. “Those of us who live here and those of us who visit to see what’s unique about St. Joe because that is the beauty of the Sculpture Walk.”
The Allied Arts Council of St. Joseph and the city of St. Joseph work together to display rotating artwork each year.
The Sculpture Walk is a yearlong exhibit of outdoor sculptures in Downtown St. Joseph with its seventh season ending in May. It welcomes new art coming before summertime.
Harold Linke, the creator of the bronze statue, first had his work displayed in the 2019-2022 Sculpture Walk.
The displayed artwork is created by individuals throughout North America. The goal is to bring tourists to town and the pieces are placed near local restaurants, shops and historical sites.
“I think the more we value our own city and the things that we create in it, the less likely you are to have theft and a lack of pride in your community,” Reno said.
“That’s what I hope the takeaway from the sculpture walk and everything we do collectively is pride in who we are. Past, present, and future.”
If you have any information related to the crime, contact the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4777.
