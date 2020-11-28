It's still not known what caused a fire that burned into the night at MGP Ingredients in Atchison, Kansas, following a reported explosion at the food products company Friday evening.
Local residents reported hearing a big boom about 8:15 p.m. Friday, and shortly after smoke blanketed the small Northeast Kansas community. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar said when firefighters arrived on the scene they investigated the damage and found small fires throughout the area.
"Our crews were on the scene until the early hours of Saturday morning battling spot fires," Weishaar said. Firefighters returned about noon Saturday to attend to more flare ups, Weishaar added.
Police Chief Mike Wilson said his officers, along with firefighters and other emergency personnel, responded to the initial dispatch and quickly blocked off Main Street between 10th and 14th streets. Wilson reported there were no injuries and all employees were able to be evacuated. Firefighters remained on the scene spraying down grain that had caught fire throughout the night.
By mid-morning Saturday, all streets adjacent to MGP had been cleared for regular traffic flow. A group of officials appeared to be assessing the scene within the a plant adjacent to a Main Street entrance between the distillery and food ingredient production sites amid some smoldering nearby and a smoky smell.
The cause of the fire had not been released yet, MGP Spokeswoman Jenell Loschke said in a press release Saturday.
"We continue to report no injuries and no major extension of the fires," Weishaar said.
