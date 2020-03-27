No charges in deputy-involved shooting

It's barely been over a week since a deputy-involved shooting left one man dead in Livingston County, Missouri.
Now the Livingston County, Missouri, Prosecuting Attorney announced in a Facebook post that no charges will be forthcoming for the deputy.
"I have no doubt that the use of force by K-9 Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter of the Livingston County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, March 19, 2020, was lawful and justified," the Facebook post stated.
This comes after reviewing the reports, scene photographs, video and other evidence gathered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, according to the post on Facebook.
The shooting happened when the Livingston County Sheriff's Office deputies had reported experiencing problems with Kyle A. Eichler, 33, of Chillicothe, Missouri during a vehicle stop/investigation in Wheeling, Missouri.