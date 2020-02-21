A house in Midtown St. Joseph suffered damage following a fire on Friday afternoon.
St. Joseph Fire Department Inspector Rob Blizzard said he didn't believe anyone in the home was injured, nor were any firefighters.
The fire occurred in the 700 block of South 18th Street. A neighbor told News-Press NOW that everyone in the home is accounted for.
A gazebo behind the house also appeared to be burned to the ground.
Police officers and firefighters had blocked the street for about an hour. Blizzard said the cause of the fire is under investigation.