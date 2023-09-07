top story NFL kickoff means renewed traditions By Harry Loomis News-Press NOW Harry Loomis Author email Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chiefs fans celebrate game day traditions as the 2023 NFL season kicks off Video play button Chiefs fans celebrate game day traditions as the 2023 NFL season kicks off Read more: https://newspressnow.com Show more Show less Chiefs fans celebrate game day traditions as the 2023 NFL season kicks off Read more: https://newspressnow.com Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW Nate Hinkle discusses his game day plans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After more than 200 days of waiting, the kickoff for the Kansas City Chiefs season has arrived, and St. Joseph fans are ready to bring back traditions with family and friends.Each week of football season presents opportunities to sit back and have fun, whether by yourself or with a group, and local residents are ready to enjoy the games.“We just bring everybody and get our food and drinks,” said Nate Hinkle, a local Chiefs fan. “Me and my friends, we like to head down to the game early and tailgate all day.”Some celebrate game day traditions with family.“We usually get together and cookout and the family comes over,” said Chiefs fan Connie Link. “It’s usually at my daughter’s; she lives next door. That makes it pretty easy for me.”While the Chiefs have always had a fan base in St. Joseph, the team’s recent success has undoubtedly increased the excitement for every game.For Link, who is a grandmother, seeing her grandkids get excited for every game is special.“They enjoy it, and we enjoy watching them,” Link said. “When the Chiefs are ready to play, they get pretty loud.”Many longtime fans like Hinkle are soaking up every moment of success while reflecting on the team’s tumultuous past.“For so long we were just hoping, wondering if you were ever going to see it,” Hinkle said. “The last four or five years, they’ve just been absolutely amazing. It really revitalizes everyone.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys American Football Harry Loomis Author email Follow Harry Loomis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Regional News The FAA is considering mandating technology to warn pilots before they land on the wrong runway +2 National News Nancy Pelosi says she'll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83 +8 Nebraska Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, including Sen. Lindsey Graham More Regional News → National News +2 World News A UN envoy has made his first visit to Western Sahara. He pledged to advance the political process National News The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes +4 World News Russian missile attack kills policeman, wounds 73 people in Zelenskyy's hometown in central Ukraine More National News → 1:27 Friday Morning Weather Forecast 8 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
