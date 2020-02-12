Buchanan County residents will have another chance next week to share their thoughts on the potential addition of wind turbines to the area.
The county's Planning and Zoning Commission will have a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Buchanan County Courthouse to hear more on the proposal from NextEra Energy.
Several meetings already have occurred on the issue to allow NextEra representatives and the public to share proposals and thoughts on the subject.
Larry Hahn, who lives in the county's Washington Township, said that many people he has talked to have expressed opposition to the wind turbines. Hahn himself has spoken against them at past meetings where the public have been able to express concerns.
"I just think that you need to have a lot of exposure to where they (the turbines) are at other places throughout America," Hahn said.
Hahn said he is concerned with the practicality of turbines. He said he's also worried the turbines could hurt future development and housing around Buchanan County.
"The development of all of us who live east of the city limits to county line have ground that potentially can be developed for housing homes," Hahn said. "A number of people who spoke at the public meetings had talked about that very issue they had someone just bought and found this winter was already upset about it.”
Hahn also expressed frustration that some members of the Planning and Zoning Commission that represent the county's 10 townships haven't attended all the meetings.
NextEra Energy, a Florida-based company, is looking to put in the turbines in Buchanan County. According to NextEra's website, it is the world’s largest generator of clean, renewable wind energy.
"Over the last decade, our wind energy capacity has nearly tripled," the website states. "We have the largest market share of North American wind capacity."
NextEra's website also highlights how they believe landowners and communities benefit from the participation in wind projects, including additional income from renewable energy projects, clean energy and other community benefits such as tax revenue and job creation.