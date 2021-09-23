News-Press NOW Chief Meteorologist Bruce Thomas is being honored as one of eight 2021 Alumni Fellows by the Mississippi State University Alumni Association this weekend.
Members of the group are on campus to interact with MSU students, faculty and staff, share professional experiences and provide career guidance. The 2021 fellows also will be recognized at the MSU vs. LSU football game on Saturday.
Thomas was selected to represent the College of Arts and Sciences. In addition to his role with News-Press NOW, he is a consultant for the predictive weather modeling platform Weather2020.
Previously, Thomas served as a marketing meteorologist and national spokesperson for Kansas City, Missouri-based Midland Radio Corporation. His television and radio broadcasts promoted weather safety across America’s tornado-prone areas and helped position Midland Radio as a leader in sales of early-warning weather products, including NOAA weather radios for home and business use.
A native of Mississippi, Thomas enrolled at Mississippi State at the age of 16 and began pursuing his studies in geosciences. He completed his bachelor’s degree in broadcast meteorology from Metropolitan State University in Denver and pursued postgraduate studies at Texas A&M University while serving as the local television weatherman for nearly a decade in Central Texas.
Thomas has earned several honorable distinctions, including the National Weather Service Weather-Ready Nation Champion Award in 2019 and the U.S. Department of Commerce NOAA/National Weather Service Mark Trail Award in 2006.
