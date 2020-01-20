When it comes to newer homes, firefighters say you only have about three to four minutes to get out of a house fire.
This is down from about 17 minutes that was reported 30 years ago. The reason for this is because of synthetic materials that burn faster.
St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steven Henrichson said these materials have been used to build homes since the 1980s, but says there’s been improvement in the past couple of years.
“The Missouri Fire Association are working with builders to not leave the trusses open in the basement, they cover them with fire rock,” Henrichson said.
Fire rock is a type of drywall made up of volcanic materials including pumice. “It’s 8 inches thick and gives us a half hour to an hour fire rating,” Henrichson said.
This give valuable time firefighters need to arrive on scene and have a chance to save victims of fire and potentially the house as well.
“Our response time is between three and five minutes after we receive the call, not just from when the fire first started to respond. We’ve had the problem where the houses burnt and as we arrive they start collapsing,” Henrichson said.
The fire rock or fire code drywall is available at most hardware stores and Henrichson said most contractors are now using this when building homes.
Another improvement Henrichson is seeing is the acceptance of sprinklers. He said there has been a misconception of how effective they are at putting fires out without causing too much damage in the process.
“It’s the thinking that when one system goes off, it’s going to flood the entire building. In fact, I’m working on plans right now that includes 2000 heads in a building and is designed for only eight of them to ever go off for the system board,” Henrichson said.
He also recommends putting in sprinkler systems in homes and said some insurance companies offer discounts to have them installed.