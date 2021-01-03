Two of the most common New Year’s resolutions are to exercise more and to lose weight, and those resolutions typically lead to some fairly busy days as the new year begins.
Many expect to walk into a gym and see it crowded during the first few days, but this year was quite different for several local gyms. With the new year leading straight into a weekend, numbers of new memberships have not been as high as some expected.
General Manager of Midwest Method Strength and Performance Max Moore said that he expects the number of new members will go up over the next few weeks.
“We, so far, haven’t seen a big spike,” Moore said. “Usually we don’t — for whatever reason we don’t see like a big spike around New Year’s. I think that will change as people start coming into the new year. Especially after COVID, myself included and a lot of other people have truly experienced the COVID “19” of gaining some weight and having that little bit of break in fitness. So with that, I think we could see a little bit more people coming in, just wanting to make a positive impact on their health.”
Moore encourages people to come out to the crossfit gym if they’re looking at getting into the fitness lifestyle because the people who surround you can be very helpful.
“It really is all about just coming in and just kind of throwing yourself into it and being around a good community of people as well as a coach that's going to be able to help you walk through it.”
Moore also says the nice thing about their gym is that if you’re new to working out, they have coaches who will help guide you through the process of getting started.
“Here, we're going to have a coach with you. We're going to have a program for you. We're going to have everything you need to just get started. You could be walking for the first time and walk in here and be like, 'Okay, what do I do now?' and we'll be able to help you out.”
For those who are interested in joining a gym and completing their new resolutions, they can reach out to any of the gyms in town to get more information.