Welding may not be a trade that everyone knows how to do, but it’s a skill that could lead to an array of job opportunities in the St. Joseph community.
Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods began offering a welding class this week at Hillyard Technical Center. The program will teach participants the basics of welding to be used in their current profession or to help them land a job in the future.
MCC Workforce Coordinator Daniel Davis said this program will consist of four welding components and end with participants getting an Occupational Safety and Health Administration certification.
“Some of the courses that will be included in that are blueprint reading, they’ll be doing some thermal cutting, gas metal arc welding, as well as stick arc welding,” Davis said. “This will give them the introduction to the program, and give them the basic skills to help them go out to get a job.”
Michelle Wilson currently works at Altec and said that staff at her company told her about this opportunity, so she enrolled in the class in an effort to grow in her job.
“I currently work at a major company and having this certificate or this qualification would help me better myself within my company,” Wilson said.
MCC-Maple Woods began offering classes like these a few years ago after meeting with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. Davis said the chamber wanted to see more training added in the St. Joseph area and wanted MCC-Maple Woods to oversee that training. The two organizations worked together to develop programs for different trades such as welding, machining and health care.
This class is not for credit. Rather, participants will leave with a basic understanding of welding and an OSHA certification. Davis said because of this, MCC-Maple Woods was able to tailor the class to what factories and industries in the area are looking for in employees. He said places like Herzog, Altec and Bluescope are just a few local companies where a technical skill like welding could help someone get a job.
“When they leave here, they’re not going to be an expert, but they’re going to have the basic skills and they’re going to hone those skills whenever they work for the companies around the local area,” Davis said.
Adan Fernandez signed up for the welding class and said he’s hoping to learn a new skill and use it to find more job opportunities.
“I want to learn something else,” Fernandez said. “I want to be able to perform different jobs and be capable of doing various things, get different jobs, be available for more jobs.”
The class consists of 136 total hours of training and will meet at the Hillyard Technical Center three days a week from now until May. Anyone interested in learning more about MCC-Maple Woods or the welding class can visit mcckc.edu/maplewoods.