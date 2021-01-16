A local attorney who already has won one lawsuit against the U.S. government regarding flooding along the Missouri River is bringing a similar case to court.
R. Dan Boulware of the Polsinelli law firm recently filed a new class-action lawsuit, Milne, et al v. the United States, on behalf of 60 plaintiffs who experienced damages related to flooding along the river in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2014. In December 2020, Federal Claims Court Judge Nancy Firestone ruled in the Ideker case, also brought by Boulware, that the U.S. Corps of Engineers violated the Fifth Amendment’s takings clause.
“This is the sequel,” Boulware said. “Our position is that a flowage easement was taken for everyone along that river from Burt County, Nebraska, to Leavenworth (County, Kansas).”
In the Ideker case, Boulware successfully argued that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers changed the management of the Missouri River to accommodate the Endangered Species Act, which caused the agency to knowingly flood some farmland.
Steve Milne of Holt County, Missouri, is one of the plaintiffs in the new class-action suit. Six hundred acres of his land has seen flooding during the years that qualify for the takings case.
“When we as farmers decide to farm on a river bottom, we understand the river is sometimes going to get high and cause issues,” Milne said. “We’ve had more floods, more often, and (they’ve) lasted longer ever since (2007), so I feel like I would like to see them change their management back to the way it was.”
Like many farmers, Milne has insurance, but recurring flooding causes the premiums to go up.
“We’re gonna pay more for the insurance and receive less help,” Milne said.
The Corps has different priorities when it comes to river management, and some of those interests include navigation, irrigation, water quality, hydroelectric power, water supply, recreation and fish and wildlife.
The piping plover and least tern are birds that have influenced the management of the river, but that may be changing because the interior least tern recently came off the endangered species list.
The bird’s population growth can be charted by counting eggs. However another animal on the endangered species list that lives in the Missouri River isn’t as easy to chart.
The pallid sturgeon is a bottom feeder that grows to be six feet long and weighs 80 pounds. The U.S. Department of Conservation has been hunting for baby pallid sturgeon since it went onto the endangered species list, and at this point there has been no indication of any population growth.
One theory on the fish’s decline is that the river’s current was traveling too fast for the baby pallid sturgeon to swim.
The fish’s origin coincides with the dinosaurs, and before the 1950s the Missouri River would flood on a regular basis, causing the water to travel rather slowly on its path to the Gulf of Mexico.
The Corps put in six dams in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota between the 1930s and 1960s. The goal being to stop regular flooding of the Missouri River.
Placing one priority on the Missouri River over another would likely take an act of congress.
Boulware currently is waiting for the class-action lawsuit to be certified. If that occurs there could be additional plaintiffs added to the case. He estimates that the current claim of damages exceeds $50 million.