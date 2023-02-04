Horsepower Stables

Taylor McMillian said the storage units will be completely constructed and ready for use by the end of summer.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Classic car lovers in St. Joseph will soon have an alternative spot to keep their vehicles safe.

Horsepower Stables is a new muscle car storage facility on State Highway 6, owned by Taylor and Cole McMillian, that will be under 24/7 surveillance.

