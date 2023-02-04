Classic car lovers in St. Joseph will soon have an alternative spot to keep their vehicles safe.
Horsepower Stables is a new muscle car storage facility on State Highway 6, owned by Taylor and Cole McMillian, that will be under 24/7 surveillance.
Taylor McMillian, co-owner of the Horsepower Stables, said this storage facility will be available for only classic and collectibles so people have a safe place to store their high-valued antiques.
“We noticed that a lot of people around the St. Joseph, Missouri, area and the northeast area sell their car because they don't have anywhere to put them,” McMillian said. “So, we came up with the idea to create a storage unit facility for classic-car and antique-car enthusiasts to store their car safely and out of their way.”
The storage unit will also have individual cameras in each bay, so tenants can check on their individual cars at any time of the day, with full climate and humidity control and electronic gating.
“We’ve already started selling spaces, so if anyone is interested, we can set up a storage for them as soon as possible,” he said. “We’re not shooting to make the storage space expensive at all and it should be fairly marketable.”
McMillian said the storage units will be completely constructed and ready for use by the end of summer.
Residents can preregister for a storage unit by calling (816) 248-2416.
