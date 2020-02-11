Homeless women will have a new resource in St. Joseph in the coming weeks, and it has a nickname: the SOS house.
That’s because Sisters of Solace is running the emergency shelter, which will house eight women beginning in March.
The home comes with three core values, according to Stacy Kerns, executive director at Sisters of Solace.
“A commitment to justice and dignity, a peaceful climate and grace-filled relationships,” Kerns said. “It's important when homeless women are coming from crisis-driven, chaotic situations that they have an environment that's peaceful, they have relationships that are filled with grace and we want them to experience healing.”
The SOS shelter will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1703 S. 12th St., which was formerly the St. Patrick’s Early Childhood & Development Center.
Mosaic Life Care will provide a community health worker at the shelter, according to Pat Dillon, chief government and community relations officer. That person will be responsible for helping those staying at the shelter achieve goals that will hopefully turn their lives around.
“That's the whole goal is to have these folks move out of poverty, out of homelessness and then start to be productive citizens,” Dillon said.
Amanda Glise will be the community health worker at the SOS shelter.
“It's going to be largely helping direct them towards the resources that we have in the community,” Glise said. “If it's filling out our resume or getting some training at the career center, or you know, seeking mental health, we have those opportunities here in the community.”
The length of each woman's stay will be around 90 days, but Kerns doesn't want to set up a definite time limit.
"If they are working their plan and they're being really diligent and there are just some hurdles they haven't overcome yet, we wouldn't, you know, ask anyone to leave," Kerns said. "We always want to be providing that support to help someone keep moving forward."