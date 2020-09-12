Ground broke on a shelter in Bartlett Park Saturday morning. The shelter will be the second one at the park.
The shelter was a project started by the Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph for celebration of their 100th birthday. The club worked with the St. Joseph Parks & Recreation Department to plan the shelter.
Bobbi Cronk, the president of the Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph, said the group felt this would be the best way to celebrate the group's 100th birthday and give back to the children and the community.
Kiwanis has been a part of other amenities to the park in the past, such as a dog water fountain. Cronk said they chose the park because it is in the middle of St. Joseph.
"It's very exciting," Cronk said. "This park is important to us and we know it's important for families."
St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray was at the groundbreaking ceremony and said he appreciated the Kiwanis Club's contribution. He said the shelter will be a great amenity for the city.
"We're watching all the kids playing on the playground ... and this will be so great, because the parents can sit here and watch the kids on the playground," McMurray said.
St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said he has been happy with how Bartlett Park looks and said the shelter will fill a need as the park currently only has one shelter.
"The Kiwanis Club has done multiple projects at Bartlett Park, and this is the biggest one so far," Kempf said. "It's a great project, and it really will benefit the community in whole. It's always nice when you're able to work with other people to create something that really benefits almost everybody in St. Joseph."
Kempf said he hopes the ground is dry enough within the next couple weeks to start pouring concrete and starting work on the shelter.