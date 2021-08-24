New report: Missouri's unemployment rate 17th most recovered since beginning of pandemic

A new report shows Missouri is the 17th best state whose unemployment has bounced back most.
The study from WalletHub shows that the state’s 4.2% unemployment rate in July is below the national average of 5.4% according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“The main reason for this is the fact that people are going back to their jobs,” said Jill Gonzalez, who is an analyst for WalletHub. “The number of unemployed people in July 2021 versus January 2020, before the pandemic started, is only about 16% higher, which is among the smallest differences in the country.”
The study also points out that Missouri’s unemployment rate between July of 2019 and July of 2020 is 30% higher, which ranks them 26th amongst the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Director of Workforce Development for the State of Missouri Mardy Leathers commented on the state’s progression from the beginning of the pandemic to now.
“Missouri has experienced significant recovery from the jobs temporarily lost due to the pandemic. We continue to see growth across many of our sectors, especially IT, health care, advanced manufacturing and construction. As our economy continues to recover, we will see more need in the hospitality and food service sectors as well,” Leathers said.
Missouri along with many other states have done away with pandemic-related unemployment benefits, which could have had an impact in the state’s unemployment percentage, but Gonzalez says there’s a multitude of other reasons why some would return to work.
“Other factors that contribute to a low unemployment rate include the fact that the economy is recovering, more businesses are reopening and people are actively seeking out jobs.” Gonzalez said.
Buchanan County’s unemployment rate currently sits at 4.4%, however that rate has not been updated since June of 2021.
