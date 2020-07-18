A new mural was unveiled on Saturday in St. Joseph. It is a large depiction of local people, events and buildings dating back to 1851. The large piece of art is located at St. Joe Harley-Davidson.
The current owner of the Harley-Davidson, Mick McCreary, said after 51 years in town, they are excited to give back to St. Joseph history.
“We wanted to do something in here to kind of give back to St. Joe because there is so much history in this town. And to get people to come in the store to see what we’ve done. We’re very proud of it,” Mick said.
The former owner, Susie McCreary, loved the new mural which included a bit of her past with the original Harley-Davidson store in town.
“It’s fantastic, I love it,” Susie said.
Mick said that is his favorite part of the mural.
“For sure the old store (is my favorite part) because that’s where it all originated from,” Mick said.
Not only is it his favorite, but Lana Amos, who is apart of the Ladies of Harley local chapter who frequents the location, said that is her favorite part also.
“The old Harley in the corner. It still looks basically the same as it did when Susie and them were down there. And I think it did a wonderful job,” Amos said.
Mick’s daughter Madison wants the new mural to be a chance for people here to learn, and also travelers who are stopping in.
“It’s a good representation of the town for people that travel. They don’t always have time to go Downtown and see everything, so it’s kind of a good way to show the town off with travelers from all over the country and those that ride bikes,” Madison said.
Amos said as someone who lived with the history being depicted, she appreciates to be able to see those parts of town being represented.
“I think it looks great and a lot of the old buildings that we grew up with we actually see,” Amos said.
The mural is up at the St. Joe Harley-Davidson located at 4020 S. U.S. Highway 169, St. Joseph. It was created by local artist, Phil Heston.