Next month will bring a new leader to Missouri Western State University to oversee aspects of student life and enhance the collegiate culture Griffons experience.
Justin McMillan, who until now has served in admissions, residency and diversity/inclusion capacities at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth Ohio, starts in his role on Monday, Aug. 10, as MWSU's new student development director.
“Justin brings a tremendous energy for engaging with students and we are very excited for him to join our team,” said Dr. Hannah Piechowski, associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students, in a news release.
McMillan is to oversee the Center for Student Involvement, within which are support structures for registered student organizations, Greek letter groups and various services meant to enhance social, cultural and intellectual values at Missouri Western.