A meeting held by the Board of Governors at the end of April at Missouri Western State University presented scenes of shock and amazement at the extent of the university's financial emergency.
University President Matt Wilson, financial Vice President Darrell Morrison, and Dr. Doug Davenport, university provost, acted in tandem to lay it all out for the board. The three men all have been in office for less than two years, and Davenport is alone among the current team of senior administrations, in that he has had a role at Western since before 2019. Ultimately, the board united in 7-0 votes to approve a $5 million program of academic cuts, which combine with seven-figure savings Wilson has enacted on his own authority.
At the April 29 board meeting, the narrative these administrators presented was stark: COVID-19 has deprived the campus of resources it desperately needs, but even if the state and local economy hadn't taken a turn, a gaping hole would have formed in Western's balance sheet as a consequence of lower state funding, enrollment decreases, investments that did not bear fruit and, most of all, the university's inability to detect and head off these problems in past years, before they got out of hand.
"The problem that we have right now has not happened this year," Wilson told the board. "It absolutely hasn't. So, if you want to go back and look ... and I'm looking at the cash position, it's $20 million in 2016. It's $15 million ... in 2017. In 2018, it's down to $13 million. So if you want to talk about what's happening and going forward, now we're in July of 2019, right? For July, it's down to $6.6 million, and we don't have the cash that's there."
Board member David Liechti, who was chairman through much of the time period Wilson described, offered his input on these figures.
"It seems like, to me, just from a very simplistic looking at the audited financial statements — not looking at the monthly or daily numbers — that the cash remains relatively consistent ... and we've had a balanced budget," he said. "The point is, our budget this year has caused super big problems."
Wilson countered by emphasizing that the current financial programs extend back years, and just haven't been fully understood until recently.
"My point is, it's not the budget this year. It's the previous budgets that weren't done correctly," he said.
This conclusion is inspired by findings that Wilson and his team made right away when they started work in spring 2019, the university president said.
"We're looking at 'OK, why has the university lost $3 million a year over the last three or four years,' which was largely unknown to the campus community, as you see a drop, that is going down," he said. "You have the student newspaper (the Griffon News) that reported the university's lost ($11 million to $12 million) in the last three or four years. Nobody knew about that. It was a surprise to me."
Liechti has — thus far — declined to speak directly on these matters, saying he will defer to his successor as board chair, Debbie Smith, and vice chair Lee Tieman, who have spoken to News-Press NOW on behalf of the board, along with Wilson, Morrison and Davenport.
During his time as chair, Liechti oversaw Dr. Robert Vartabedian, who led the university from 2008 for 10 years. No current means for contacting Vartabedian are known, and he has not reached out amid multiple previous stories, which call attention to the purpose his input would serve.
"I'm not wanting to avoid talking to you, but I believe that our board policy would dictate that I refer you ..." Liechti communicated on Wednesday, mentioning the option of contacting Smith for "any questions," as well as Wilson.
Aside from the questions she has answered in depth about the situation — acknowledging that the campus faces a "hard reality" that led to the multimillion dollar cuts — at the April board meeting, Smith expressed her sorrow, as she has on several occasions, for the new administration's burden of having to come in last year, only to have to deal with this pre-existing crisis.
She praised Morrison, Wilson and Davenport in particular for their ability to turn the board's attention to financial facts that had previously eluded it.
"I know how hard everyone has worked on this," she said. "And as I said before, it's nothing that any of you signed up for. These are hard choices and very difficult choices. And even very heartbreaking choices. But I believe it's a decision that's going to position this university for a successful future for our students and our community."