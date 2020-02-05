The St. Joseph City Council has made it illegal to use property, including vehicles, to block a water utility company from shutting off service.
The city works with Missouri American Water Co., which will shut off service to a property if the customer has fallen far enough behind on city sewer utility bill payments.
However, those tasked with shutting off the water have reported several incidents of people strategically blocking access to the meter or water supply valve in order to avoid their service being terminated.
“It’s not real common, but it occurs enough that it got identified by the staff that is out there working with cut-offs and got recognized by the legal staff as an issue,” Director of Public Works Andy Clements said.
Clements said both commercial and residential properties have been reported for blocking the meters.
The new change to the City Code, authorized last week by unanimous decision, will allow the city to move that property, which can include towing vehicles that are purposefully parked over a meter.
Clements said that obstructions such as large rocks or other items being put over the meters already could be moved, but vehicles are different.
“The majority of water meters are in the public right-of-way, and we can regulate the public right-of-way and already do in our code today,” Clements said.
He said, in some cases, a person could be parking legally and may not be aware that they are blocking access. This is why a notification process has been put in place to give property owners time to move vehicles on their own.
“If a person hasn’t paid their bill and there’s a turn-off notice that is issued and there’s a vehicle, then, parked over the meter, they have to notify the property owner of that,” Clements said.
The ordinance specifies “parking a vehicle or placing other personal property on an unpaved surface,” ruling out vehicles that are street parking.
The act of turning on the water after it has been turned off by the utility company has already been illegal and can result in charges of theft.