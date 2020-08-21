Starting on Friday, Aug. 28, helmets will not be required while riding a motorcycle for anyone 26 or older in the state of Missouri.
The bill was signed by Gov. Mike Parson in July. However, John Christensen, the traffic safety coordinator for the St. Joseph Safety Council, said the new rules should not encourage people to leave the helmet at home.
“Just because the law has changed and you now have the option to not wear the helmet... just because you don’t have to wear the darn thing, we would say wear the darn thing,” Christensen said.
The new state law goes into effect at the end of next week. The St. Joseph City Council has an amendment to the city ordinance up for passage Monday in order to bring the local law into compliance with state changes.
“It will establish a law in Missouri repealing our former helmet law where operators in Missouri motorcyclists 26 and older will be able to drive a motorcycle on public roadways in Missouri and not wear a DOT approved helmet,” Christensen said.
Surrounding states have similar no-helmet laws, and this change could ease travel for those riding motorcycles in Missouri from those states. But studies have shown the effects of these changes in states that made a similar moves years ago.
“A very similar law was passed in Michigan in 2012, and there’s been a lot of research and studies done that there certainly was an uptick in the number of catastrophic injuries, the length of hospital stays and sadly the number of deaths,” Christensen said.
Christiansen said many people he spoke to who ride motorcycles told him they plan to continue using their helmets for safety. He also had concern with the age restriction due to officers not being allowed to pull someone over just because they suspect he or she is under the required age of 26.
Supporters of the new law say it will allow easier travel for motorcyclists from adjoining states who also do not require helmets.