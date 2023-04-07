A new community foundation is hoping to raise funds for Northwest Missouri law enforcement to improve trainings and equipment.
The Northwest Missouri Law Enforcement Foundation was started by members of the Herzog Corporation, a company that does business in more than 35 states. After observing the climate for law enforcement in those areas, Herzog members said they saw the need throughout the nation was training and dollars for training.
After meeting with law enforcement in St. Joseph, Buchanan and Andrew counties and other surrounding agencies, it was decided to establish the foundation locally.
Brad Lager, chairman and CEO of the Herzog Corporation, said they saw the successes of raising money for law enforcement training in other parts of the country and wanted to bring it to the area.
"We talk through it as a leadership team in St. Joe, while we as a company do business in 38 states, Northwest Missouri is our home," Lager said. "When we see best practices and we see things that are being done very well in other parts of the country that we believe would help benefit our home counties ... we want to see if we can help duplicate care."
In the first year, the foundation hopes to raise at least $100,000.
"I think that's an incredible level of money to help supplement training opportunities and that would be a really strong start. We could do meaningful training, an impact," Lager said. "The challenges that law enforcement deals with today are dramatically different than they were 10 years ago ... 20 years ago. I think that as the challenges that plague society continue to evolve, the training required for our law enforcement folks is also going to have to continue to evolve."
Lager made it clear that although members of Herzog helped bring the idea together, this is a community foundation.
"This is about our community as a whole. We just happen to be the one organization that saw this work really well in other parts of the country and said, 'Hey, we need something like that at home,'" Lager said. "There are a whole lot of people that have come together, and we need to come together to make this thing grow and prosper in the way that I believe it can as we move forward."
On the ground floor, many companies are joining Herzog to bring money together, including those from the private sector. Opportunities and plans for members of the community to assist in this effort will continue to develop over time.
For now, Lager said those interested in donating and participating with the foundation should contact their local sheriff's office.
Lager said this foundation would not be possible without the overwhelming support Northwest Missouri gives to its law enforcement.
"We believe that if we can make the region better, safer, stronger, etc., then hopefully this will continue to be a place where people want to be ... where they want to bring their families here, to grow here, retire here because there's a lot of wonderful things about Northwest Missouri," Lager said.
