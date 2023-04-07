SJPD car (copy) (copy)

The new Northwest Missouri Law Enforcement Foundation will look to raise money for proper training techniques for various agencies throughout the region. 

A new community foundation is hoping to raise funds for Northwest Missouri law enforcement to improve trainings and equipment. 

The Northwest Missouri Law Enforcement Foundation was started by members of the Herzog Corporation, a company that does business in more than 35 states. After observing the climate for law enforcement in those areas, Herzog members said they saw the need throughout the nation was training and dollars for training.

