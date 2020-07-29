A new law going into effect at the end of August will allow electronic monitoring to be place in the rooms of those living at a long-term care facility. It will have to be placed by the resident or a legal guardian.
Ben Scheulen with St. Joseph Senior Living and the Missouri Health Care Association said that the new law is not very clear at this point. There still are things to work out regarding a room with multiple residents and privacy issues with workers.
Theresa Rohrer with Corby Place said this type of electronic monitoring is something they have allowed for years. She said it gives families some peace of mind while their loved one is living at the facility.
“Obviously you have to be careful with care issues because we also have care providers in and out of the building, you have to be careful of HIPPA laws. But at the same time you want families to be confident that their parents are being well taken care of and their needs are being met in a safe manner,” Rohrer said. “Most of the families that do it live fair distances away, so they can’t come visit often.”
Rohrer said that it’s important to be transparent as a facility and work with families especially with visitor restrictions.
“I do think if you even asked before the law is put in place and you received a negative answer, it would raise red flags that they didn’t want people to see,” she said. “As long as everyone focuses on the well-being of seniors and their health and safety, then the world would be a better place.”
The law will go into effect Aug. 28. Any other resident of the room that is being monitored must consent to the recording device. You can read more about the bill at senate.mo.gov. Go under bill search and look up HB 1387.