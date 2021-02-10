A new Head Start facility is coming to the city's north end that aims to help the surrounding community grow and prosper.
The facility at 4803 St. Joseph Ave. will have six classrooms and teach basic skills to newborns on up to 5 year olds, helping to make sure kids are ready for kindergarten when the time comes.
Ashley Philips oversees the area Head Start facilities as the early childhood programs director at Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph.
“We are doing a grand opening virtual ribbon cutting March 25, it's a Thursday,” Philips said. “I think what's really nice about this facility is it has capacity for growth ... our goal is to eventually expand.”
The Head Start and Early Head Start programs work on health and social aspects with children, but they also aim to improve parenting skills.
According to research performed by Brookings Institution, children who come from low-income households are at a disadvantage when it comes to being ready for school at 5 years old. Nearly half have not developed the necessary behavior, skills and health. Compare that to the 75% of children who are ready for kindergarten who come from moderate- to high-income families.
Basically, Head Start is responsible for closing that income gap so more St. Joseph kids have a chance at realizing their potential.
“The goal is really that by the time a child, and a family, not just the child but also the family, make it to kindergarten that they have a good foundation -– that the child is ready for the experience, but so is the family,” Philips said. “They have some parenting skills, they know the resources and they know how to utilize them.”
Philips has been at CAP for 10 years. She has met adults with “cool jobs” who proudly tell her they were a Head Start kid.
One grandmother wrote Philips a letter recently to thank Head Start for getting her grandchildren ready for kindergarten in spite of the ongoing pandemic.
There are a number of admission factors that go into CAP’s Head Start program besides falling below the federal poverty line. To find out if your child qualifies, reach out to CAP at 816-233-8281.
Enrollment for the fall semester begins in March.