Coronavirus guidelines and limits will force the Apple Blossom to delay both the pageant and the parade.
The new pageant date will be Saturday, May 16, with the rehearsal being Friday, May 15. The new parade date will be Saturday, June 6.
The new pageant deadline will be Friday, May 1. Entry forms and additional information are available online.
The new parade entry deadline is Sunday, May 17. After that, entry fees increase. No entries will be accepted after Wednesday, June 3.
“Telling Our Stories” is the 2020 Apple Blossom Parade theme.
“This was a decision we were forced to make due to the citywide ban on group gatherings for both the pageant and parade. We are looking forward to a parade celebrating the birthday of the St. Joseph News-Press — the folks who have been telling St. Joseph’s stories for 175 years,” Executive Director Michelle Wolfe said.
Parade entries — whether they are motorcycles, cars, trucks, trailers or wagons — must be decorated. The Apple Blossom website has a list of recommendations for people to follow in dressing up their entries.
Check the Apple Blossom website at www.appleblossomparade.com to get additional updates as well as all forms for entries in both the pageant and the parade.
People also can call 816-261-0422 for entry forms and information. All phone messages will be answered as quickly as possible.
New this year, entry forms, including fees, may be submitted by email and fees paid via PayPal. Alternatively, forms and fees may be sent through regular mail with a check.