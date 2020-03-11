SJSD Proactive Education Plan

The St. Joseph School District has announced proactive measures in case of an extended absence due to COVID-19 after spring break. Instructional materials and district-issued technology will he sent home with students at the end of the day on Thursday, March 12. The material is not spring break material and was prepared in preparation of a potential outbreak.

Elementary School Plan

We ask that all staff take their district-issued technology and chargers home nightly. This includes Spring Break.

Students must login to their device at school before taking it home to ensure they can log in at home.

Beginning Spring Break, all 3 to 6 grade students will be bringing district-issued technology and a charger home. We understand that all students may not have a signed technology agreement, and we are waiving this requirement at this point in time. At grade levels where students do not normally take home technology, a checkout record will be maintained by the classroom teacher. Plans are in place for students who do not have internet access at home. Devices will not be checked out in these cases.

i-Ready and Lexia login information is being sent home with all students in grades K-6.

Middle and High School Plan

We ask that all staff and students take their district-issued technology and chargers home nightly. This includes Spring Break.

For All Grade Levels

Lessons are being developed and will be available for students to access in the event of school closures. These lessons will be available digitally for students in grades 3-12 and in printed form for students in grades K-2. Plans are in place for students who do not have internet access at home and this information is being shared with students at the building level.

All students are being encouraged to take home two to three library books to have available for free reading.

All resources and information related to the SJSD’s ongoing monitoring of the COVID-19 outbreak will be posted at www.sjsd.k12.mo.us including links to instructional materials for grades K-6. The information will be located on the main page under News & Announcements.