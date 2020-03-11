As recently as Wednesday afternoon, some officials with the St. Joseph School District believed it likely that the district could have to arrange for extra school days this academic year.
“Well, we have gone through our snow days, so we actually are looking at how we may have to make up a day,” said Lori Prussman, Board of Education policy chairwoman.
Not so, the district later clarified — at least, not yet. The letter of state law specifies, as of the enactment of Senate Bill 743 in 2018, that at least 1,044 school hours must be on the books for each academic year. The legislation signed by Gov. Mike Parson converted this regulation to a matter of individual class hours, rather than school days.
According to a district spokesperson, St. Joseph schools are on track to complete 1,098.25 hours in the 2019-2020 year, after cancelling a total of 42.5 hours for weather and other causes, such as the Feb. 5 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl championship parade. At the time of that decision, Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl indicated that less than an hour of flexibility remained before one or more extra class days would be required.
“There’s maybe 15 minutes left, but we’re not gonna have a 15-minute snow day,” Van Zyl said, as quoted in a Feb. 14 News-Press NOW story. “So, we’re pretty much at the point where anything from here on out, we would have to start to evaluate and make (those hours) up.”
Aside from the purpose of crafting regulations that would ensure future St. Joseph School District compliance with SB 743, the Board of Education policy committee chaired by Prussman met on Wednesday to gauge the matter of extra academic calendar days. Right now, classes are expected to end for summer break on Friday, May 15, according to the district’s academic calendar. Makeup coursework likely would produce the worst kind of Monday — the one that puts off vacation. Classes would, in that event, continue on May 18 and go on for as long as necessary.
Prussman — who is nearing the end of her six-year term and is not running for re-election — indicated that come what may, the top priority is to not catch anyone by surprise. Students, faculty, staff and parents all deserve to know well in advance if makeup class days will be necessary, she said.
“So you try to make sure you cover all your bases,” she said. “You don’t want to just pop something on somebody at the last minute; so, they need to have safeguards in place. So, if there is a late start, then they’ve already got a backup plan.”
The threat of extra class days isn’t gone. With the declaration by the World Health Organization on Wednesday that COVID-19 is now a global pandemic, school closures in the remaining months of 2019-2020 coursework are a possibility.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as of Tuesday, 65 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, with 64 “negative” results. No more than a handful of cases are known to exist within the Show Me State at this time. However, as the contagion is expected to worsen, the future remains uncertain.
“It’s not easy, but at this point we’re looking at, if we’re closed for anything else, then we would definitely be out into the end of the calendar,” Prussman said.