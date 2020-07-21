A new criminal interdiction program began this week. Two Buchanan County Sheriff's deputies received additional training in order to begin the new department. They will be focusing on drug and human trafficking.
Sheriff Bill Puett said this assignment for the deputies is important for the community.
"What we're focusing on there is trafficking and rescuing victims who have been traumatized and are being held against their will. Drug trafficking, and violent career criminals ... this is a big issue, so we're going to dedicate individuals to focus on that," Puett said.
There was specialized training for the deputies assigned to the new program in order to better identify issues. The new program is partnered with other human trafficking and drug trafficking task forces. Deputies working on the new division still can take priority day calls, but will be watching travelers.
"There's people moving through the community, and we're working to identify and address some of those issues, whether it's a person being trafficked, held against their will, or drugs being brought into or through our community, or wanted violent criminals that might be traveling," he said.
This will mean other travelers will be seeing more deputies on major roadways around the community.
"Part of that is we also wanted everyone to know they're going to see an increased presence out on some of the roadways. They'll be working on all the major arteries in Buchanan County, I-29, 36 Highway through the 59 Highway as well as secondary roadways," Puett said.
But, he said specifically they will be watching travelers to and from Kansas City. Sheriff Puett said by watching activity to and from the city, they can work to keep people safe who are being taken to and from there against their will.
"Recent studies and information show that Kansas City is a hub for lots of girls being brought in from around the country, lots of drugs are being moved. We just feel like these are significant issues that we need to be focusing on. If we can stop drugs or violent criminals before they get into our community that's important and that's a win for our community," he said.
The program began on Monday. The Sheriff's Department said there will be deputies "aggressively" monitoring roadways for criminals and people being victimized.