In an April 2023 report, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) estimated the 816 area code would be exhausted in the first quarter of 2025. Area codes are exhausted when all central office codes, the three digits after an area code, have been assigned.
The area code 975 will come to St. Joseph once cell carriers run out of 816 numbers, and numbers with the new area code can be activated as early as Oct. 13.
According to a Missouri Public Service Commission press release, current telephone numbers will not change. The 975 area code will coexist in the 816 area code region in Northwest Missouri, which includes other cities like Kansas City and Harrisonville.
NANPA Manager of Data Management Heidi Wayman said new area codes are typically implemented six months before an area code exhausts.
“If your provider didn’t have any 816 numbers available and you needed to get a new line of service, open a new phone, whatever you needed to do to get a new phone number, you may have the new area code assigned to you at that point,” Wayman said.
The April 2022 NANPA report predicted the 816 area code would exhaust in the second quarter of 2024, which was earlier than the 2023 projection.
NANPA starts the process within 36 months of when an area code is projected to exhaust. The new area code being ready to activate by Oct. 13 is a result of the 2022 report.
“The exhaust projection moved out from when we initially started and the date for set to implement a new area code,” she said. “And so once the project is in motion, those dates (to activate a new area code) remain.”
