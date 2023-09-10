Cellphone (copy)

In an April 2023 report, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) estimated the 816 area code would be exhausted in the first quarter of 2025. Area codes are exhausted when all central office codes, the three digits after an area code, have been assigned.

The area code 975 will come to St. Joseph once cell carriers run out of 816 numbers, and numbers with the new area code can be activated as early as Oct. 13.

