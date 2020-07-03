Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas could possibly have three new agricultural-related centers in the next couple years between Maryville, St. Joseph and Kansas City.
The Ag Expo Center has been in the works for many years in St. Joseph, but now Maryville has began construction on the Agricultural Learning Center at Northwest Missouri State University, and American Royal in Kansas City is working on a new facility in Wyandotte County, Kansas.
However, Gerald Sprong, director and president of the proposed Ag Expo Center in St. Joseph, said the three facilities are all very different from each other.
"Northwest's facility is educational for their agricultural program and here, ours has some of the same activities for children and has some educational aspects," Sprong said.
Sprong said Northwest's facility could host smaller events and the St. Joseph Ag Expo Center can host up to 5,000 people.
"Most of our events will be larger and geared toward livestock, animals and entertainment," Sprong said.
Rodney Barr, director of Northwest Missouri State's School of Agricultural Sciences, said their facilities purpose is to serve the students and provide a resource for the community.
"I really think they're complementary rather than competitive, and we're hopeful to see those other facilities get built," Barr said.
The Agricultural Learning Center is being built at Northwest's R.T. Wright Farm north of campus and its completion date is the end of January 2021.
The American Royal didn't respond to News-Press NOW for comment, but was expected to break ground in spring 2020, with construction beginning in summer 2020 and the core complex completed by winter of 2021.
"Our upper-end size of events might be something that's at their lower-end size of events," Sprong said. "If it's a national-type of an event that would be them, because ours is regional."
Sprong said some events between the three facilities might overlap, but the impact is very small and they'll end up helping each other.
The Ag Expo Center in St. Joseph is still in the process of raising funds to retire the indebtedness before starting construction, and is selling 100 of the 130 acres. Sprong said they need at least 30 acres to build the center.