Even though we have a new presidential administration, the risk of nuclear and climate destruction is the same as it was last year, according to an organization that tracks threats to the survival of humanity.
A “Doomsday Clock” has been used by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists since 1947 to signal how close we are to nuclear war. The closer to midnight, the closer to nuclear winter. The clock also symbolizes other threats, like climate change.
“The hands of the Doomsday Clock remain at 100 seconds to midnight, as close to midnight as ever,” Dr. Rachel Bronson, president and CEO, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said this week. “The lethal and fear-inspiring COVID-19 pandemic serves as a historic ‘wake-up call,’ a vivid illustration that national governments and international organizations are unprepared to manage the truly civilization-ending threats of nuclear weapons and climate change.”
Brian Hesse, a professor of political science at Northwest Missouri State University, said the clock represents the threat of grave disaster. While the clock itself is theoretical, the threats have real-world consequences.
“For example, from an American standpoint the Department of Defense is already seeing rising sea levels are affecting the infrastructure of the largest naval base,” Hesse said. “What they thought they could spend on defending America now has to be diverted to dealing with infrastructure.”
Jerry Brown, the former governor of California, said the United States and Russia must stop “shouting at” each other.
President Joe Biden recently spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the two discussed extending an arms reduction treaty, according to a summary of the call provided by the White House.
The two presidents agreed to have their teams work urgently to complete a five-year extension of the New START nuclear weapons treaty that expires next month. Former President Donald Trump’s administration had withdrawn from two arms control treaties with Russia and had been prepared to let New START lapse.
An extension of the treaty was approved by Russia’s parliament on Wednesday. Congress does not need to approve an extension from the U.S. side. Also in a meeting Wednesday, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists recommended the treaty be extended as long as possible.
Additionally, the group said the U.S. should commit to not using nuclear weapons in a “first strike” capacity and persuade allies to do the same.
Hesse said the treaty helps by setting a “floor” for international conduct by nations that have nuclear capabilities. But non-state actors, like ISIS, wouldn’t follow traditional agreements.
“With that type of ideology, they don’t fear the end of the world,” Hesse said. “The best thing would be to keep a weapon of mass destruction out of the hands of an individual that views the world that way. That’s the existential threat.”
The 100 seconds to midnight is the closest the Doomsday Clock has been to midnight in the project’s history.
“The modernization and expansion of nuclear arsenals in multiple countries, combined with the lack of diplomatic efforts to reduce nuclear risks, have increased the likelihood of catastrophe,” Dr. Steve Fetter, professor of public policy at the University of Maryland, said. “By our estimation, the potential for the world to stumble into nuclear war — an ever-present danger over the last 75 years — increased in 2020.”
Dr. Asha M. George, executive director, Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense, said the failure of the global community to deal with COVID-19 shows changes must occur to avert nuclear disaster.
“In 2020 alone, this novel disease killed 1.7 million people and sickened at least 70 million more,” George said. “The pandemic reveals just how unprepared and unwilling countries and the international system are to handle global emergencies properly.”
The AP contributed to this report.