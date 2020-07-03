An accused killer is asking a Northwest Missouri court to allow him to attend pretrial court proceedings without handcuffs.
Garland Nelson, a man charged with killing Nicholas and Justin Diemel, made the motion in Caldwell County court on June 25.
"Occasionally, in high profile cases, counsel has observed defendants appearing in full shackles before the bench, especially in pretrial proceedings," Patrick Berrigan, one of Nelson's defense lawyers, wrote in a court filing. "It is that practice which the defense seeks to avoid in this case, a practice wholly at odds with the presumption of innocence."
Berrigan made reference to media coverage of the case in support of Nelson's motion.
"Although pretrial hearings in this case will be before (a judge), not a jury, this case has generated substantial publicity in Caldwell County and beyond," Berrigan wrote. "It is a virtual certainty that one or more media representatives will cover pretrial proceedings, and that photos and film footage will be taken of the accused entering or leaving the courtroom at the very least."
Pictures or videos of Nelson in shackles would be "wholly inconsistent" with the idea that Nelson is presumed innocent, Berrigan wrote.
Nelson is accused of killing the brothers over a cattle business deal. His last court appearance was canceled about an hour before its scheduled start. A review of online court records indicates Nelson's next court date has not yet been scheduled.
Berrigan previously confirmed to News-Press NOW that the state is seeking the death penalty in the case.