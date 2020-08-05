Prosecutors of accused killer Garland Nelson are seeking a subpoena for records from a Wisconsin cell phone and internet service provider, according to court records obtained by News-Press NOW.
The request has yet to be signed by a judge, and online court records indicate Nelson's defense team hasn't filed any response.
"Nsight Legal Department," is the listed entity on the request, which is signed by Caldwell County Prosecuting Attorney Brady Kopek.
Nelson is accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin, Nicholas and Justin Diemel.
The subpoena request simply asks Nsight "to produce records in the above captioned case" and doesn't indicate which specific records are sought.
"It is Nsight's policy that we will not release account information or information sufficient to identify a subscriber except under certain specific circumstances," Nsight's policy on subpoena's states.
One exception is a court order, which is what prosecutors are seeking.
Nsight owns the company Cellcom, which operates cell phone retailers across Wisconsin, according to its website.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the case, Nelson took control of the brothers' cell phones after killing the pair and driving their rental truck away from his farm.
"Garland Nelson said he removed the cell phones belonging to Nicholas and Justin Diemel from the rental vehicle and disposed of them along the roadway while walking back to Holt, Missouri, where he arranged for someone to give him a ride to another location," Mitchell Allen, a former Caldwell County law enforcement officer wrote in the probable cause statement.
In addition to first-degree murder charges, Nelson is charged with seven other felonies, including two counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.
Nelson's last court hearing was cancelled abruptly about an hour before its start because of coronavirus restrictions, lawyers involved in the case told News-Press NOW.
His defense team has filed motions to allow "contact" visits in the Caldwell County Jail, which is currently operating under modified conditions due to COVID-19. Patrick Berrigan, one of Nelson's public defenders, also filed a motion to allow Nelson to appear at all court appearances in person.
Nelson's next court date has not been set.