A man who was found guilty in November of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action was sentenced to two life sentences with an additional 100 years on Monday afternoon.
On Nov. 14, a Buchanan County jury found Jessie Nelson guilty of shooting Deon Hernandez and Mack Jenkins in August of 2018. Jenkins was killed during the shooting, while Hernandez was paralyzed by his injuries.
The families of Jenkins and Hernandez were able to tell Judge Patrick Robb of the impact the shooting had on their lives.
"My brother got killed for being a good guy," said Martell Jenkins, referencing that Mack Jenkins had been friendly upon meeting Nelson the night before he was shot. "You'll have to ask God for forgiveness because we got no forgiveness."
Dusty Richardson, Hernandez's girlfriend, expressed similar feelings toward Nelson.
"I hope every day it eats at you, what you've done," Richardson told Nelson.
She told judge about how she had to care for their children and Hernandez because of his injuries, something Robb said he had great respect for.
Hernandez's mother, Tammy Sollars, told the judge that while she was thankful to still have her son, his birthday will now forever be remembered as the day he was shot.
Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday asked for two life sentences for the assault and murder and 30 years for each of the two counts of armed criminal action.
"It's one of the most violent homicides and street shootings I've prosecuted in my career," Holliday said, adding the event was something that caused fear in the community.
Robb agreed with Holliday that Nelson should spend the rest of his life in prison, but he added on an additional 20 years to each count of armed criminal action.
As at his trial, Nelson maintained his innocence during his sentencing, accusing the detectives on the case of conspiracy and making false statements.