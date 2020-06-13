As accused killer Garland Nelson asks a judge to change the venue of his trial, court documents filed by one of his public defenders indicate he won’t use either an alibi defense or mental defect defense at the proceeding.
Jane Dunn, listed in online court records as one of Nelson’s lawyers, said in a court filing that the defense didn’t intend to call any experts in connection with this case.
“The defendant does not intend to introduce any books, papers, documents, photographs or objects into evidence, at trial, at this time,” Dunn wrote. “Defendant’s investigation is ongoing and any further memoranda or statements, as well as the names and address of any additional witnesses will be provided to the state as soon as they are available.”
Dunn wrote that the defense does intend to call “all endorsed state witnesses” at trial.
On June 22, a judge will decide if Nelson’s trial is to be moved to a different venue, as requested by Nelson’s defense team. The case, which is filed in Caldwell County, already has been transferred to Judge Kevin Walden who normally works in Carroll and Ray counties.
According to Missouri Supreme Court Rules, a change of venue must be granted in certain circumstances.
“A change of venue shall be ordered in any criminal proceeding triable by a jury pending in a county having 75,000 or fewer inhabitants upon the filing of a written application therefor by the defendant,” one rule states.
According to the US Census Bureau, Caldwell County is estimated to have just over 9,000 residents.
“The defendant need not allege or prove any reason for change,” according to the Missouri Supreme Court’s website. “All proceedings, except the trial by jury, may, in the trial court’s discretion, occur in the originating county.”
Nelson is charged with two counts of murder and other felonies after authorities say he murdered Nicholas and Justin Diemel, two brothers from Wisconsin, over a cattle deal.
He’s been held without bond at the Caldwell County Jail since July of 2019.
One of Nelson’s public defender’s previously confirmed to News-Press NOW that the state is seeking the death penalty in the case.