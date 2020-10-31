Garland Nelson, a man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers, is facing a stealing charge that was filed against him as he sits in jail.
Online court records indicate Nelson was charged with stealing a motorcraft, watercraft or aircraft on Friday. He has been jailed in Caldwell County since July of 2019.
No other information was immediately available Saturday, though the online records show the criminal complaint was submitted by Brady Kopek, the Caldwell County prosecuting attorney.
An email message to Kopek, and Steven Sokoloff, a special prosecutor in Nelson’s murder case, was not immediately returned. Patrick Berrigan, one of Nelson's public defenders, also didn't immediately return an email message.
Nelson last appeared in court on October 21 at a hearing in Johnson County, where his case has been moved.