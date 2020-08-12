The defense team for an accused killer is asking a judge to dismiss two criminal counts against him, citing the right to remain silent and the right against self-incrimination.
Garland Nelson, a Caldwell County man accused of killing brothers Nicholas and Justin Diemel, is seeking to dismiss counts three and four of the criminal complaint filed against him, which are charges for abandoning a corpse.
"(We move to dismiss) in this cause on the grounds that charging a person involved in a murder with abandonment of a corpse for failing to report the murder victim's body to police is a violation of the Fifth Amendment," Nelson's defense team wrote in a court motion.
In a response to the motion, prosecutors argue Nelson could've fulfilled the requirements of Missouri law by anonymously reporting the brothers' bodies to authorities.
"Nothing in the statute requires that the actor identify themselves to comply with the statutory requirements, and may be satisfied in an entirely anonymous fashion, thereby avoiding the self-incrimination concerns that defendant asserts," Stephen Sokoloff, a special prosecutor in the case, wrote in a court filing.
Patrick Berrigan, one of Nelson's public defenders, told News-Press NOW on Wednesday that Nelson isn't making any admissions in the case.
"You would be in serious error to assume or allege that Mr. Nelson, through this motion, is admitting anything, including that he murdered anyone, found any bodies, or anything else," Berrigan said in an email. "This motion is not a defense to a crime. It merely points out that anyone charged with murder cannot also be charged with abandonment of the corpse of the person she allegedly murdered without violating the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution."
In addition to the abandonment of a corpse charges, Nelson faces charges for murder, armed criminal action, tampering and firearm charges.
Nelson's defense team argued in the motion to dismiss that the abandonment of a corpse charge in Missouri is similar to the charge of "misprison of felony" in other jurisdictions, where a person is obligated to report knowledge about felonies to authorities.
"A consistently recognized constitutional limitation misprison of felony is it cannot be charged when a person's reporting of a felony would implicate that person in the felony," Nelson's defense team wrote in the motion.
Prosecutors disagreed, citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision that found the right against self-incrimination "has limits."
Nelson has been held without bail at the Caldwell County Jail since last July. He's accused of killing the two brothers after they visited his farm in Braymer, Missouri, in relation to a cattle deal.
Officials have said they possess DNA and other evidence that proves both Diemel brothers were killed at the farm. Nelson's defense team has said it plans to vigorously litigate the case.
Nelson's next court date has not been set amid complications due to COVID-19, with Nelson requesting to appear in person at all court appearances and a request from his defense team to meet with him in-person with contact at the jail.