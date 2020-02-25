ATCHISON, Kan. — A Northeast Kansas teen is in custody after an investigation over the course of the month led area authorities to conclude he is responsible for sexual offenses against another young person in Atchison, Kansas.
Chief of Police Mike Wilson of the Atchison Police Department announced on Tuesday that the young man, age 15, had been acquainted with the victim, who is under the age of 14, for a brief period of time before an incident happened on Feb. 8 at an Atchison residence.
Wilson said police began an investigation on Feb. 10, leading to the alleged perpetrator's arrest on or about Feb. 25, on charges of rape and electronic solicitation of a minor. Wilson said the arrested teen has been transported to a juvenile detention facility.
"Because of the age of both the victim and the suspect, no further details will be released," Wilson said.
Under Kansas statute, rape in a case such as this is defined as sexual intercourse under any circumstances with a person who is under the age of 14.