Saturday marked the second annual Ice Bowl disc golf tournament and chili cook-off, with no shortage of players willing to brave the cold at Bartlett Park.
Despite temps around 15 degrees, about 80 people showed up to the park to play disc golf and raise money for charity.
It was an opportunity to enjoy a day on the course while donating to a good cause, second time participant Collin Easter said.
"(We) did the Ice Bowl last year, it's a lot of fun for charity," he said. "We plan to do it every year, you know, it's for a good cause. It's a sport we all love and we have a great community out here, that everybody is involved. We come out here, you know, clean up the course and have a good time."
Organizers said they expect to raise around $2,000, which will benefit the Optimist Club of St. Joseph. There also was a food drive for a local food kitchen.
