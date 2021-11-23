Tuesday marked more than 20 years of Buchanan County’s Crime Victim Memorial tree lighting at Buchanan County Courthouse.
Around 100 community members gathered for the Christmas tree lighting service remembering crime victims who lost their lives over the years.
St. Joseph resident Tim Bartram said his daughter, Jordan, was killed 11 years ago in a drive-by shooting.
“Every year since that’s happened, we’ve been out here to do the tree lighting and to gather with everybody else, and just show that we’re not alone, just to support everybody,” he said.
The tree lighting is a chance to continue the relationships the prosecutor’s office has built with families of victims, Buchanan County Assistant Prosecutor Michelle Davidson said.
“We usually first meet the families when we are going through the cases, when we are actually at court,” she said. “But we don’t want that relationship to end at that point. We want to continue to help them. We have victim advocates in our office, they are instrumental in doing this activity and the other activities throughout the year.”
It’s unfortunate that there are so many residents who have to come and mourn loved ones, Davidson said, but having the event leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas is an important choice.
“We’re trying to pay special attention to what we’re thankful for. We’re thankful that they’re coming out, they’re able to spend time with one another, they’re able to often bond through the things that they have been through and endured. We’re especially thankful for them.”
Bartram considers victims’ families as survivors and wears Jordan’s picture on a pin every day. It’s imperative to live on and share their loved ones’ stories with others, he said.
Not everyone is comfortable discussing the topic, but Bartram uses his daughter’s pin as an opportunity to start the conversation with those who are comfortable.
