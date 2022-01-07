With winter and cold weather upon us, many consumers will be bearing the burden of increased costs for heating sources like natural gas this year.
New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released in early December showed a continued rise in inflation, with consumer prices in November increasing 6.8% over the prior year. One of the main categories driving inflation overall has been energy, where prices now are up a total of 33.3% from their 2020 levels.
While the rate of growth month-to-month has slowed, the cost of utility gas service was 25.1% higher in November than it was one year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased volatility in both demand and supply for energy, and with supply currently lagging behind demand, consumers are facing higher prices as a result.
Recent spikes in natural gas pricing run in contrast to a decline in residential prices seen in the last decade. The rise of new techniques like hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling in the early- to mid-2000s made natural gas easier to extract, which generally has contributed to a trend of lower prices on average. In dollars per million BTU, the cost of natural gas in the U.S. generally has held steady between $10 and $15 since the last recession. In the summer of 2021, however, prices rose to around $20 per million BTU.
The affordability of natural gas compared to other energy sources has made it a key part of the U.S. energy mix in recent years. This has had some environmental benefits as well, allowing for a transition away from cheap but heavy-emitting fossil fuels like coal.
But environmentalists concerned about greenhouse gas emissions have argued that natural gas also should be deemphasized in favor of renewable energy sources, and some municipalities — like New York City — have passed restrictions on natural gas in new construction to speed this transition. States with economies more dependent on energy extraction have responded by banning local governments from considering similar moves.
But if higher prices persist, economics may help speed a transition away from natural gas regardless of any policy choices that state and local governments make. There already is a strong inverse relationship between natural gas prices and consumption.
In parts of the U.S. where natural gas prices are high, including the South and Northeast, per capita natural gas consumption tends to be much lower. The currently elevated prices for natural gas could lead utilities and consumers to push for greater energy efficiency and more affordable energy sources, especially in those locations where natural gas is already more expensive.
Missouri ranks at 28 with a $10.02 average residential natural gas price (dollars per million BTU) and $169 annual gas cost per capita. Recently in St. Joseph, residents saw natural gas rates double because of rising wholesale costs and the 2021 winter storm.
“It’s ridiculous. Like, what a way to hit us in the wallet every month. I hate it. But what am I going to do — freeze?” said Dave Halstead, a resident in St. Joseph.
To help those having trouble paying natural gas bills, Spire works closely with community action agencies across Missouri to help customers who may need energy payment assistance become aware of added benefits, along with the increased income cap to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps customers who need assistance with their gas or energy bills.
To identify the states with the most expensive natural gas prices, researchers at Commodity.com calculated the average residential natural gas price, expressed in dollars per million BTU. The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s State Energy Data System (SEDS) and the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. In the event of a tie, the state with the higher annual natural gas consumption per capita was ranked higher. All statistics shown are for the year 2020, the most recent full year of data available
News-Press NOW reporter
Andrew Gaug contributed
to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.