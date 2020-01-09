In 2015, Concerns of Police Survivors organization designated Jan. 9 as National Law Enforcement Day to show support for the 900,000 law enforcement officers across America.
Now, more organizations have joined the cause, including Law Enforcement United, the National Law Chaplains and the Fraternal Order of Police.
Former president of the local FOP Officer Mike Hardin talked about ways we can show our appreciation for law enforcement.
“They can wear blue. As always, they can reach out to an officer and say thank you. They can put a blue light on their home,” Hardin said.
Other suggestions of showing gratitude include changing your profile picture on Facebook, sending a card of support to the police department or state agency or participate in a Blue Blood Drive by giving to the Sleeves UP campaign.
When asked what we can do to show appreciation or help officers not just on Jan. 9, but throughout the year, Hardin said, “For a citizen to help an officer on a scene or in a time in which they need us most, just take a few deep breaths, calm down, listen to the directives we give and we’ll explain everything as it happens.”
The FOP is an organization to help officers nationwide by being a voice for them. They also help bring officers together with surrounding communities.
“This way they can get to know each other and see that we’re more than just the badge,” Hardin said.
Hardin shared one of many moments that made him happy to serve.
“I got a hug from a lady I helped earlier in the week. She was very grateful for my help and it’s the little thing like that means a lot,” said Hardin.