The packages that arrived in Northwest Missouri were labeled as containing electronic connectors.
Inside were suspicious seeds, possibly from China, that have sparked a U.S. Department of Agriculture investigation and raised concerns about invasive species brought to our shores.
What exactly was in those packages? Tom Fowler doesn't want to find out the hard way.
"We don't need anymore invasive species," said Fowler, a horticulture specialist with University of Missouri Extension in Buchanan County. "We've got plenty of them around."
Late last month, mystery seed packages began arriving in mailboxes across the country, including Northwest Missouri. Fowler's office received calls from six to eight individuals who received seed packages that were mislabeled for electronic parts or jewelry. Those who were targeted live in Buchanan, Atchison and Clinton counties in Missouri, Fowler said.
AB Wennihan was expecting seeds, but she was taken aback by what arrived in the mail. She ordered from Amazon in March when seeds were hard to find because of the coronavirus. She thought the company was based in California.
What she got was a batch of seeds mixed together inside packaging labeled as containing earrings or wire connectors. The envelope had what appeared to be Chinese lettering. Unsure of what it was, she contacted USDA.
"We farm," said Wennihan, who lives near Rock Port, Missouri. "I am sure if I planted something that took over my husband's beans and corn, he would kill me."
Fortunately, Fowler said, area recipients like Wennihan heeded the advice not to plant the seeds.
"I'm not aware of anyone planting anything," he said. "We're all curious and like to grow things. There's a real concern they may contain disease."
No one knows where the seeds originate, although the packaging suggests that some came from China or at least were mailed from there. The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service launched an investigation that suggests the seeds were fairly innocuous, like mustard, lavender and morning glory, and were sent to recipients as part of a "brushing" scam that seeks to inflate positive product reviews on e-commerce sites.
Fowler, however, notes that the seeds could cause great harm even if ill will wasn't the intent. Some could contain harmful pesticide or insecticide residue, or a insect or pathogen could hitch a ride and cause great harm. That's what happened when the emerald ash borer arrived in the United States on a shipping container.
"There have been problems of people traveling to another country and bringing back things," Fowler said. "There are safeguards. We still get a number of pests that still come into the country and can become pretty big problems."
The mystery seeds were sent to residents in at least 22 states, as well as Australia, Canada and some European Union nations. In the United States, anyone who receives seeds is asked to call the USDA or state agriculture officials about putting the seeds in a sealed bag and sending them off for testing.
Some of the seeds were sent to customers who didn't order anything. In Atchison County, Wennihan said the experience also illustrates problems with third-party vendors who sell through Amazon and aren't what they seem.
"It creates another question mark," she said.