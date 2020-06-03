A hard reality confronts Missouri Western State University, a reality of economic crisis fueled by public health crisis stacked on a pre-existing financial crisis.

Gov. Mike Parson has decided to restrict the entirety of the June 2020 allotment for state aid from four-year universities. On a budget of roughly $80 million per year, these factors will result in a campus that is heading into Fiscal Year 2021 with a shortfall exceeding $4 million, after a number of cutbacks have been made at the local level. The Parson restriction itself is based on fiscal shortfalls reverberating throughout the state driven by the COVID-19 recession.

Because the Parson administration previously restricted one-twelfth of the previously budgeted state aid over three months, this additional complete month of restrictions means Western is having to fill seven-figure holes it did not expect. This would be a daunting situation for anyone. Western, of course, declared a state of financial emergency before anyone had even heard of COVID-19.

"I understand, there are things out of our control," said Darrell Morrison, MWSU vice president of financial planning and administration. "There are things that are out of the governor's control. But this puts us in a little bit of a bind, quite honestly. Because, while we're starting the end of one fiscal year and beginning another year, we need as much cash flow as can get, because we have contractual obligations beginning with the new fiscal year in July."

The response at this time is a matter of treading water while the university awaits to see what aid can be obtained. The previous Missouri state funding restriction was assuaged, to the tune of $1.8 million, as a consequence of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March. That was the largest form of stimulus passed by the U.S. Congress in American history, but further stimulus is on tap, possibly to be delivered by the end of July. Parson also has discretion over hundreds of millions of dollars more in federal aid that will be distributed based on need across the Show Me State in the coming weeks.

Western finds itself in need of some of that aid, to understate the matter. The university enters Fiscal Year 2021 on the presumption that COVID will ultimately cut the university's budget for state aid by up to 20%. Morrison said an enrollment decrease of 15% to 20%, down from the fall 2019 figure of 5,400 full-time students, is within the university's contingency planning, although conditions with the pandemic may improve or worsen and change the situation up. All in all, Morrison said he feels optimistic, and that the planning that can be done has been done.

"You know, we have faced our challenges here," he said. "I really think we're moving ahead, and we'll come out of this as a stronger university."