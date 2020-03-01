Scanlon Hall and seating by the practice fields are getting work done in preparation for the Chiefs return to Missouri Western State University in July.
The freshman hall will be receiving carpet, new furniture in the commons areas, renovated showers and more. The practice fields are currently getting new seating built.
The Chiefs had a record number of people visit the campus of Missouri Western last year and attend the 2019 training camp. The new seating will help draw even more people from all over the world.
And another small improvement to campus is Scanlon Hall. It is one of the newer freshmen dorms on campus and is where the Chiefs lay their heads over the summer.
The new features will not just be beneficial to the players, but the students who go there every year.
“It needs it,” Samantha Spilman, a freshman at Missouri Western, said. She currently lives in Scanlon Hall.
Spilman was not the only one believing Scanlon Hall needed an update.
“Oh yes, I think it needs a full upgrade 100%,” said Alysha Burney, a sophomore at Missouri Western.
The students also recognized there were a lot of benefits to people from a lot of different places coming to see their campus and the city of St. Joseph. All those eyes on the town can only help the community.
“I think it is awesome. Obviously, it is benefiting a lot of people,” Gian Lombardino, a sophomore at the school, said. “Our university, a lot of different companies and businesses. And it is just awesome that the deal was made and that we are getting to experience it all.”
The specific donations from businesses and funding from the city and county have yet to be finalized. But it looks like Missouri Western won’t be paying much, if at all, for the upgrades.
Needless to say, the students are pretty excited for the Chiefs to come back.
“It’s lit, about the only way I can describe it,” Burney said.