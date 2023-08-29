University of North Carolina Chapel Hill students embrace following a Monday shooting that left a faculty member dead on the university’s campus. Missouri Western State University students gave their input on the situation and recent violence as classes begin this week.
Local college students are being proactive about their safety and making situational awareness a priority after recent school shootings around the country.
A graduate student shot and killed a faculty member on Monday on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Students at Missouri Western State University said this situation and similar occurrences have made them consider their safety in their everyday activities.
Ren Springer, senior, said these recent shootings are a big concern.
“I’m not going to lie. It’s scary. It’s scary to think that someone would want to come in and do such an act of violence,” Springer said.
Springer said although that fear sits with her, she has felt very safe on campus.
“Coming to St. Joe definitely opened my eyes and it’s not a bad place,” Springer said. “I’ve always felt very safe on campus. I felt the police department, the administration have all done a really good job implementing that.”
Carmen Lemell, junior, said while recent events have raised some worries, it isn’t something she likes to dwell upon.
“I try not to think about it, but it does make me nervous,” Lemell said.
She said gun violence is especially concerning when it happens on a campus, as school is considered a safe spot for many students.
“Its very off-putting. We do live in a dangerous world,” Lemell said. “School for some is actually a safe place. The fact that some might feel it’s not safe to go to school anymore and for some parents that thought it was also a safe place ... don’t think it’s safe place anymore.”
Springer said she thinks one way to minimize danger is to travel with a group from place to place, and that this is especially true for freshmen on campus adapting to a new environment.
“I would also advise that you have each other’s locations, like roommates, suitemates, other friends you make on campus, just in case something were to happen,” Springer said. “I know some people don’t like having your location or it’s creepy or weird, but honestly, like, if something were to go wrong, you would have that location.”
Lemell agrees that sticking with friends is beneficial in a number of ways, but especially in growing relationships of trust with peers.
“It’s a good bonding time because you’re going to places together ... we get closer and we feel a lot safer,” Lemell said.
