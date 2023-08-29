University Fatal Shooting (copy)

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill students embrace following a Monday shooting that left a faculty member dead on the university’s campus. Missouri Western State University students gave their input on the situation and recent violence as classes begin this week.

 File photo | Associated Press

Local college students are being proactive about their safety and making situational awareness a priority after recent school shootings around the country.

A graduate student shot and killed a faculty member on Monday on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Students at Missouri Western State University said this situation and similar occurrences have made them consider their safety in their everyday activities.

Ren Springer

Missouri Western State University senior Ren Springer said recent acts of gun violence are scary to think about as a currently enrolled student.

