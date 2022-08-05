A Missouri Western softball player talks to a fan driving into Chiefs training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University. By working camp, the student-athletes are raising money for their program to go toward travel, gear and other expenses.
Every day, there are many people working behind the scenes to make Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western a reality. Griffon student-athletes are important cogs in the wheel to help make camp function smoothly.
Missouri Western women's soccer and softball student-athletes work from around 6 a.m. to noon on the days of training camp. They direct traffic near parking lots and entrances, and empty trash cans and pick up litter inside the camp area.
“It’s really cool,” said soccer player Katelynn Rowland. “And the Chiefs appreciate us a lot.”
In return for their work, the student-athletes earn money for their team. Athletic Director Andrew Carter said Missouri Western’s athletic department provides staffing for parking and trash, and then pays the teams for their work from revenue the university makes from paid camp days and parking fees.
Interim head women’s soccer coach Leah Stringer said Chiefs Training Camp is her team’s biggest fundraiser.
“We have an amount that we’re supposed to fundraise: about $10,000 a year. Honestly, we knock out over half of that just from working Chiefs camp,” Stringer said.
The women’s soccer team is opening their season in Texas at the end of the year, and Stringer said this funding will go toward things like travel expenses, food and gear.
“It’s like, ‘You guys are working for it, we’re going to be able to spoil you a little more,’” Stringer said.
Softball player Chloe Armstrong has been working training camp for three years now. She said through fundraising, the softball team was able to get a new machine last year that helps with their hitting.
“It's nice. It benefits us a lot ... Being able to do this and get stuff that we get for our program, it's amazing,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong is a huge Chiefs fan and said she enjoys getting to peek in on camp while she’s picking up trash. Sometimes when working parking in the morning, she sees Chiefs players heading to practice, too.
“It’s exciting for me,” Armstrong said. “I love whenever I work the other lots on the other side of campus, you see all the players drive by, and they’ll give you a nice wave or they’re on the golf cart, so it’s exciting seeing them and just getting to smile at them. It makes my day."
On top of fundraising, Stringer said she enjoys getting her team on campus before the school year to begin captain-led practices and get to know each other.
“For me, it's like knocking out two birds with one stone,” Stringer said. “I get them to come help get fundraising, and they're also building those relationships on and off the field before we start practices.”
Stringer said she’s able to use Chiefs camp as a recruiting tool to promote Missouri Western’s facilities, as well.
“If it’s good enough for Patrick Mahomes and them, I think it’s good enough for our soccer players,” Stringer said.
