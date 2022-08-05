Softball player

A Missouri Western softball player talks to a fan driving into Chiefs training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University. By working camp, the student-athletes are raising money for their program to go toward travel, gear and other expenses.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

Every day, there are many people working behind the scenes to make Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western a reality. Griffon student-athletes are important cogs in the wheel to help make camp function smoothly.

Missouri Western women's soccer and softball student-athletes work from around 6 a.m. to noon on the days of training camp. They direct traffic near parking lots and entrances, and empty trash cans and pick up litter inside the camp area.

