The leader of Missouri Western State University said on Monday that rumors he is leaving the community are unfounded, although he is selling his home for personal reasons.
"At this point in time, I'm president of the university ..." Matt Wilson said. "It could be that I get hit by a bus tomorrow. It could be that something else happens. But for now, I am fully committed. I am president of Missouri Western and we are moving forward together as a team at this time."
News-Press NOW learned that Wilson put his home in the Oakmont subdivision of Country Club Village, Missouri, immediately north of St. Joseph, on the market on June 17. The house is a five-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom ranch-style home with 1.5 stories and is being offered for sale by Stein & Summers Real Estate, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway. Wilson confirmed that the address listed on the Realtor's website is his home on Monday.
Asked directly if the offer to sell his home is in any way related to his future at Missouri Western State University, Wilson affirmed that he has no intention to leave and is merely focused on downsizing because maintenance and domestic considerations require too much of his time as he steers the campus through a state of financial emergency. He has been working 16 to 18 hours per day, he said, and this doesn't allow for activities like maintaining the lawn to the standard he desires.
Aside from affirming that it will be within the St. Joseph area, Wilson didn't specify the type of home he is looking to move into, saying his primary focus in his residential life is on selling the current house. He said he hopes this story will increase interest in the house, which is being listed with an asking price of $539,000.
"We absolutely love the house," Wilson said. "If anyone's interested in it, we'd love to show them the house."